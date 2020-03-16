State historian speaks in Goliad on understanding southern neighbors

GOLIAD – Dr. Michael Hogan, from Guadalajara, Mexico, was in Goliad Feb. 29 to make a presentation to the Goliad Historical Society and a group of elected officials, educators, and civic leader on the importance of understanding the history of the area’s southern neighbors.
Hogan books, “Abraham Lincoln and Mexico”, 2016, and “The Irish Soldiers of Mexico”, 1997, have brought new insights into events before, during, and after the Mexican-American War and the Civil War.
His books are carefully researched and documented and point out the importance of knowing all historical facts before reaching conclusions which are not supported by the facts.
The Goliad Historical Society is a newly formed organization whose mission is to promote Texas History and educate people about it’s unique history.