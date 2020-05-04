Department of state Health Services, Region 8, is offering mobile COVID-19 testing at the DPS weigh station on Wednesday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, for the Goliad County.
Tests are by appointment only. To make an appointment call 512-883-2400 or go online to https://txcovidtest.org no more than 48 hours prior to the test date.
You must show symptoms for a test:
1. Fever
2. Cough
3. Fatigue, muscle, joint pain or body aches.
4. Shortness of breath
5. Sore throat
6. Headache
7. Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
8. Loss of taste
9. Loss of smell
10. Nasal or head congestion
COVID-19 updated information
New evidence suggests the coronavirus is spreading from people who may have milder symptoms than first thought. The following are early signs of possible infection:
• Temperature of 99.2 degrees or higher
• Dry cough
• Scratchy throat
• Body aches
• Fatigue