Staying grounded with a dream to design airplanes

Goliad Principal, Brandon Enos nominated Justin Swize for the Texas Association of Secondary Schools Principals Teens Serving Texas. TASSP represents 1400 high schools across the state of Texas. Established in 1922, its purpose is to build an active network of educators that want to take responsibility for the quality of school leadership. Justin was one of five students selected from across the state for his volunteer efforts. Justin's accomplishments highlighted by TASSP included his work with Weesatche 4 Warriors, Goliad Relay for Life, Boy Scout Troop 60, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Goliad National Honor Society and the Traveling Vietnam Wall, where he volunteered and played Taps. Mr. Enos stated he has nominated students numerous years as a principal and this is the first time he had a student win the award. Justin is a 2020 graduate of Goliad High School where he graduated 3rd in his class. He will be attending Texas A&M University, studying engineering. (Contributed photo)