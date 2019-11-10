REGIONAL – The South Texas Family Planning & Health Corporation now is offering free behavioral health services at its Sinton (361-364-3306), Beeville (361-358-2974) and Rockport (361-729-7512) locations.
The clinics provide out-patient counseling for life issues such as stress, anxiety, personal crises, depression and post-partum depression. Limited medication management is also available.
STFPHC clinics also offer low or no cost family planning and primary health care services.
Those interested in utilizing the services provided may do so by calling one of the clinics listed or by contacting Randi Vince at 361-205-4729 or Lela Johnson at 361-318-3215. More details can be found at www.STFPHC.org.