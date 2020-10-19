GOLIAD – An agreement between Goliad County, the city of Goliad, the Goliad County Appraisal District, the school district and other entities will result in local residents receiving one tax statement instead of multiple statements.
County Judge Mike Bennett and Trey Wimberly, the chairman of the appraisal board and vice president of the Goliad Independent School District Board of Trustees, made the announcement via Facebook live on Oct. 6.
“Trey and I looked at this — it’s a good deal for everyone in the county,” Bennett said. “I can’t imagine anyone not liking it but we’ll see how it goes. We have come to a place where all the citizens in Goliad are going to get one tax statement, not two or more tax statements.
Bennett said the county has already reached an agreement with the city, and will work out arrangements within other entities in Goliad County, including the local groundwater district.
“We’re going to let the appraisal district do what they do and we’re going to let the tax collector do what she does so we think it will work out fairly well,” Bennett said.
“There will be one stamp, one envelope, no confusion — or hopefully less confusion at any rate. We think it’s a good deal for everyone in the county. It just doesn’t make sense to be getting multiple statements from different entities. It’s a step in the right direction for Goliad.”
Wimberly said he appreciates Bennett’s efforts and that getting the tax statement streamlined has long been a goal for many in the community.
“I’d like to commend the judge for being the tip of the spear in getting this ball rolling,” Wimberly said. “I know that historically this has been a topic of discussion within our community and I think there were reasons historically why it was set up the way it was ... but for some time now it’s been time to make a change.
“There’s been a lot of good folks involved in wanting to get it done, it’s just been a matter of getting like-minded folks together without any agendas for any particular entity, knowing what we’re doing is for the greater good of our community.”
Those getting the process streamlined said they have consulted with experts in Calhoun County and have also gotten legal input, Wimberly said.
He added that everyone should have a voice and should be able to present their concerns to the appraisal district.
“If you’re just a citizen with a concern, what concerns you concerns me,” Wimberly said. “It doesn’t matter if you actually have a seat on that (appraisal) board, my perspective is your opinion and thoughts carry the same weight as any person on that board. If you have a concern and come to the meeting (at 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at 161 N. Welch St. in Goliad) and voice your concern, you’re not going to get left out of any decision-making process.”
The plan is to have all of the county’s taxing entities come together to make things easier for area residents, Wimberly said.
“Unifying and making it easier for the taxpayers (is the goal),” he said. “Moving forward, understand if we make decisions for the greater good, good things will come out of that. I applaud the judge for opening the door and starting this process. There’s been a lot of people wanting to do this for a long time.”
Wimberly said the appraisal district will become a separate entity from the school district.
“The appraisal district is no longer going to be affiliated with the school,” he said. “They may be there renting office space but they’re going to be their own stand-alone entity with a board that is represented by the taxing entities, and that’s going to be the valuation arm of this two-armed system.”
The other arm of the system will involve tax collections, to be overseen by the county tax assessor-collector.
