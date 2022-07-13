Summer of giving back

Jay Fleming would ask himself the same question each summer after returning home to Goliad from youth outreach projects.
“We used to go to places like Waco or Little Rock, Arkansas,” said Fleming, who is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Goliad. “Every year, we’d look at each other and ask ourselves, ‘Why are we driving hundreds of miles to do something when there are people in Goliad we can help?’ ”
Six years ago, Fleming helped create Goliad Youth on Mission (GYM) to encourage local youth to dedicate part of their summer to serve local residents.
This summer, the group of over 40 youth split into three teams and worked to repair and paint three residences in Goliad.
“We had three teams of 15 kids more or less,” Fleming said. “We had adults from several churches who were involved as well. We had a crew back at the church cooking meals.”
GYM members had worked on seven houses in the previous three years.
“We took a break for COVID two years ago and last year, the week before we were going to start, torrential rains fell and the ground was saturated and unsafe for ladders, so we just had to cancel.”
Clara Howard, 13, and Julianne Horner, 14, said they enjoy blessing others in the community.
“It’s really fun to do this,” Howard said. “You get to help out a lot of people. I actually know the person that lives in this house. So it’s really been a blessing to work at this house.
“It’s amazing when you look at all the work you put in when it’s over. It’s really nice to see the aftereffect.”
“A lot of the kids here are my school friends, so this gives me an opportunity to hang out with them,” Horner said. “We’re always encouraging each other. I wanted to take a break and Clara said, ‘No.’ When she wants to take a break, I tell her to get off her booty and let’s go.”
Fleming said Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Victoria and Alamo Lumber in Goliad donate supplies to the group. Chick-fil-A has also provided meals for the group and Marek Field Services provides porta potties at each site.
“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors,” Fleming said.
GYM’s work is completed for this summer.
“It’s a lot of fun for all of us,” Fleming said. “The kids get into it. They discover the thrill of serving someone instead of sitting around all summer wanting someone to serve them.”
