The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office apprehended and arrested three suspected traffickers of undocumented immigrants on March 25 after a bailout on U.S. Highway 59.
Joanna Ozuna and Roque Ortiz, both of Katy, and Ashley Robles of Edinburg were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and smuggling of persons.
All three were later released on bond, according to Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd.
The Texas Department of Safety assisted the GCSO with drones and the GCSO utilized a single-engine plane to apprehend two of the suspected undocumented immigrants.
Boyd said a GCSO deputy and two DPS trooper vehicles began following two vehicles in the Berclair area at around 7 a.m.
“One of the troopers radioed and said the two cars had been traveling within one minute of each other since the checkpoint,” Boyd said.
DPS attempted to pull over one vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle bailed out into the brush alongside the road. Boyd said the other vehicle with the three suspected smugglers was stopped for speeding.
“Their stories didn’t make any sense,” Boyd said. “Based on the information we obtained from the troopers, it was determined they were a part of the bailout.”
Boyd said the search for the suspected undocumented immigrants lasted until about noon.
“After conducting the interviews of those arrested, we were able to gain more information that will lead to a larger investigation into this matter,” Boyd said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•