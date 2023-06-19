Dangerous afternoon heat will continue through this week with heat index values at least 110 every day. Early in the week, many areas will experience heat index values above 115. This prolonged period of heat will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Click here for information on how to beat the heat.
Latest News
- Tropical depression forms in eastern Atlantic
- Take precautions during excessive heat
- GCGCD schedules contested hearing regarding renewal of mining, disposal project permits
- Goliad County commissioners meeting Tuesday night
- GHS student gets third place in TREA art contest
- Good morning, Goliad County!
- Cross country runner thankful for coach’s encouragement
- Multi-sport standout was motivated by coach
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 21
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- David Matthew Gonzales
- Mayor's husband banned from City Hall
- Anticipated ‘invasion’ hasn’t occurred
- Walter P. Koricanek Jr.
- James “Alan” Baker
- Her dad, the Green Beret
- San Patricio County crash leaves Woodsboro woman dead
- Area farmers, Bee County producers, call to lock the clock when it comes to Daylight Savings Time
- Celestina Cuevas Bridge
- Mary Anne Colvin Valentine
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.