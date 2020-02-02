GOLIAD – The Astron Club of Goliad is hosting its annual Taste of Goliad Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Goliad Auditorium.
The Taste of Goliad is a fundraiser for Goliad county non-profit organizations. Money raised will benefit Goliad Pet Adoption, Goliad County Senior Citizens Center, Relay for Life of Goliad County, Goliad County Library, Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department, and the Astron Club Scholarship Fund.
Serving will be from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Local restaurants, food trucks, vendors and caterers will offer samples of their best dishes. The event also will feature a silent auction.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and children under 5 are admitted free.
Tickets are available from the Goliad Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, Ag-Med Supply Company, LLC, Goliad Senior Citizens Center, or any Astron Club member.
The Taste of Goliad is sponsored by H-E-B, American Bank Goliad, Aztec Ford, Goliad National Bank, Paulsgrove & Taylor, PLLC, Prosperity Bank Goliad, San Antonio River Authority, The Texan Stores and 5D Steakhouse.