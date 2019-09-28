GOLIAD – Four of the five county taxing entities have announced their 2020 tax rates.
The San Antonio River Authority has not yet set its tax rate.
The combined county, city, school district and the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District tax rates means the owner of a $100,000 home outside the city limits will pay $1,920 in taxes next year. A resident inside the city limit will pay $3,000.
Goliad Chief Appraiser Richard Miller says the numbers represent a savings of $100 over last year.
A comparison of last year’s and this year’s tax rates for each entity are:
ENTITY 2018 2019
County $0.795 $0.7719329
City $1.078869 $1.086820
GISD $1.20292 $1.12
GCGCD $0.102 $0.01
SARA $0.01858 N/A
The lower tax rates, Miller explains, is attributed to this year’s higher property appraisals.
