TBA develops 4-H and FFA financial literacy program

GOLIAD – The Texas Bankers Foundation has developed the 4-H and Future Farmers of America Financial Literacy Grant Program.
Texas has a strong agricultural and ranching history. Part of that heritage has been Texas youths’ participation in the 4-H and FFA programs. These programs offer hands-on training that has helped develop generations of Texas leaders in a number of fields.
Many of TBA’s member banks, which includes Goliad National Bank, support the local chapters of these organizations in their communities. The Texas Bankers Foundation wants to amplify the good work being done by Goliad National Bank and the Goliad County 4-H and FFA programs. Working with members of the foundation’s board of directors and the TBA Ag Committee, the pilot program was developed a to achieve this goal.
Last month, Trey Wimberly of Goliad National Bank gave a presentation to the Goliad 4-H group. The presentation stimulated questions pertaining to the banking industry, its history, current status and future trends. The generational differences and tendencies seen in the banking industry were shared and discussed. The utilization and effectiveness of a bank being a tool personally and in business was a discussion provoking topic with applications within the 4-H discipline, educational needs for the youth of today and beyond