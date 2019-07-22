GOLIAD – The Goliad Independent School District Board of Trustees approved pay raises Monday evening.
Approved was an annual increase of $2,496 for teachers with five years or less experience; for teachers with five years experience or more the annual raise is $3,403.
The raises follow passage by the Texas Legislature of a school finance bill which includes $5 billion in property tax relief, $2 billion for teacher compensation and $4.5 billion for education reforms.
GISD’s portion for salary increase was $319,034; the raises total $325,198.
Specifically, the bill lowers property tax rates by an average of eight cents in 2020 and by 13 cents in 2021.
Other facets of the bill include the creation for the first time, of a of a dyslexia identification program.