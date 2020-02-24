GOLIAD – Students in seventh through 12th grade here will likely be subject to random drug testing next year.
This isn’t a new idea for the district.
It has had this policy on the books since 2014; however, it hasn’t been used in sometime.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Ulcak told board members Monday, Feb. 10, during their meeting, “Prior to the 2014-2015 school year, I can find nothing on our books.
“There was no random drug testing.
“We had a policy change on Nov. 20, 2014.”
Results of the first 2015 drug tests by Quality Control Testing in Port Lavaca, showed that six students tested positive for drugs.
Then Superintendent Emilio Vargas III said that while he had hoped for zero positives, this is a small number considering 390 students were tested in that first of three screenings.
The students selected for the tests then were those in extra-curricular activities and those operating vehicles on campus, according to prior news articles.
Administration was testing a 10 to 20 percent random selection at that time.
Ulcak said that the district did three instances of random drug testing during that one school year.
“When there was a budgeted amount of 27,500, we spent $19,090,” he said. “And after that, there hasn’t been a whole lot.”
He reminds that this is separate from the tests given to bus drivers. Cost for that test is now is $70 with an additional $35 for alcohol screening.
“So it can be very expensive,” he said.
Ulcak is pricing testing for students and expects to present that to the board at their March meeting.
While this hasn’t been a routine occurrence under the prior superintendent, Dave Plymale who retired last year, it will be again, according to the board.
Interim Superintendent Donald Egg adds that starting this program this school year would prove problematic.
“It would definitely need to be for next year, because we’re in the middle of February,” Egg said.
The board however, made no hesitation with their wishes to return this testing next year.
“Well, the reason it’s on the agenda is because we need to address it, and we definitely want to get something concrete in place,” said Trustee Trey Wimberly. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel now.
“We’ve got resources we can tap into.”
Those resources include the neighboring school districts which Ulcak said he is calling to ask their procedures.
“I am looking at the other districts to see what they are doing,” he said. “I will put together that and some costs so the board can see what they can do.”
The reason isn’t just to catch kids who use drugs but to give them a reason to say no.
“The theory has always been that you make it a prevention thing,” he said. “Kids know they are going to be tested, so it gives them an excuse to say ‘No.’
“Students to have an excuse not to be part of it.”
Of course, if a student does test positive, it gives the school a chance to intervene.
Reactions the news were met with mixed results last week.
Julie Noack voiced her support for the idea. “I believe in it if the kiddos play sports. I haven’t ever considered it for all students, but it’s a good way to keep the drug use down.”
Andrea Burns and Andrew Garcia both voiced disapproval for the testing saying the money could be used elsewhere.
“I think it is ridiculous,” Burns said. “That is violation of children’s rights. That is a violation of parents’ rights. We have all done stupid things.”
