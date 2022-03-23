The fastest event in Bee County returns March 25-27 with The Texas Mile taking over Chase Field for its spring event.
Racing begins at 9 a.m. on March 25. The track will be open for runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both March 25 and 26, and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27.
Spectator passes are available for $25 each. Passes are good for all three days of racing. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.
Racing will return to the original Crosswinds runway, which was used during the event’s original run in Beeville.
The Texas Mile started in Goliad in 2003, then moved to Beeville in 2011.
Racing was held on the Crosswinds runway during its six-year run in Beeville before the event was relocated to Victoria.
The Texas Mile returned to Beeville in 2020, but racing was held on a different runway on the Chase Field campus.
With the departure of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Crosswinds runway is now open for racing.
Shannon Matus, one of the event’s co-founders, said she was excited for the return to the Crosswinds runway, which she said was popular with drivers because it is flat and longer than the runway used in the last three events in Beeville.
One of the highlights of the event promises to be Alex Wacker’s Koenigsegg Regera, a limited production hybrid-electric vehicle made in Sweden that features twin-turbo V8s with three electric motors. He brought the vehicle to the October event and recorded a top speed of 216 mph.
Ernie Soto’s two McLarens will also catch spectators’ eyes. He will run his 2014 McLaren MP4-12C and his 2021 McLaren 765LT.
The field includes 31 different Chevrolet Corvettes, 18 different Ford Mustangs, 12 different motorcycles and six different cars out from M2K Motorsports, which currently holds the world record in the standing mile with a run just over 300 mph.
Drivers from 13 different states will run at the event.
