GOLIAD – For the 29th year, Goliad will celebrate Hallowe’en Oct. 26 with Scare on the Square.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
In addition to the usual attractions, this year’s celebration includes a fire dancer troupe.
Some events have a specific starting time:
•6 - 6:45 p.m. – children and pet costume contest registration.
•6:30 – trick-or-treating.
•7 p.m. – Children costume judging.
•7:30 p.m. – pet costume judging.
Other traditional events include live entertainment, food and drinks, trick-or-treating and vending booths around the courthouse square and a tour of a haunted house.
All streets around the courthouse will be blocked. Miller, director of Main Street, the sponsor of the annual event, says all cars must be removed from the affected streets by 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in being a haunted house volunteer (Main Street provides the costumes) should contact Johnna Gohmert at 361-649-4234.
The event is free.