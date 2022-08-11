Goliad County Commissioners expressed surprise at learning a combined $652,000 has been sitting in several county Prosperity Bank accounts since 2017 without the knowledge of the county treasurer.
During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he learned of the “four or five” accounts from an outside auditor.
“It was brought to my attention by an outside auditor that these accounts existed outside of our depository bank,” Howard said. “I, personally, did not know they were there, and I’m supposed to be overseeing all the accounts. They need to get moved.”
“I think by law, they’re required to be in our depository account, which they’re not,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “I don’t know why. When the accounts were moved in 2017, those accounts did not get moved for whatever reason.”
The county’s depository bank is First National Bank of Shiner.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirby Brumby asked Howard if the accounts were checking accounts.
“I believe they can write checks on them,” Howard said.
“Oh, my,” Brumby replied.
“I don’t have the particulars on them because I haven’t seen anything on them,” Howard said. “It always showed up on the books that there were accounts open at Prosperity, but it was like they just weren’t closed in our system.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns asked Howard if he ever received bank statements on the accounts.
“Me, personally, no,” Howard answered. “They have been sent to P.O. Box 50, which goes to the clerk’s office.”
Brumby asked Howard if the clerk’s office knew of the accounts.
“Yes, sir,” Howard said.
Bennett said an auditor’s report stated the combined amount of the accounts is $652,000.
“I think it’s past time that we have another set of eyes ... I’m not accusing anyone of anything, I’m just saying when we’re doing county business, we have to have more than one set of eyes on every account,” Bennett said.
“We have checks and balances set up for all of our regular accounts through the auditor’s and treasurer’s office and this one has been monitored and looked at only through the clerk’s office.”
Bruns asked Howard why he wasn’t alerted earlier of the accounts by previous outside audits.
“Since 2016, we haven’t had an outside audit,” Howard said. “The depository bank was changed in 2017. So there has never been a way to know they were over there unless somebody would have come forth and told us that they still had bank accounts open.”
The court unanimously approved moving the accounts from Propserity Bank to First National Bank of Shiner.
