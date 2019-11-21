The first 30 years of the Texas Rangers were chaotic but produced some great leaders. The Civil War caused a split but it reformed to continue its great tradition.
The “rangers” started early: 10 frontiersmen recruited or appointed by Stephen F. Austin in 1823 to provide some law and order in his colony. In the early days these rangers provided security on the Texas frontier against Indian attacks.
These rangers made $15 dollars a month payable in property, but they had to provide their own horse, gun, ammunition and other gear.
During the Texas Revolution these rangers (note lower case r) acted as an adjunct to Sam Houston’s army. They served as scouts, couriers, guides and rear guard to the settlers in the Runaway Scrape. During the battle of San Jacinto they were assigned to escort duty with the settlers.
The Texas Rangers were not formally established until after independence was declared. They were inaugurated by Stephen F. Austin on his return from prison in Mexico in 1835. They were formed by the Provisional Government of Texas on Nov. 24, 1835, with an intended strength of 60 men in three companies. Robert McAlpin Williamson was appointed to be the first Major of the newly formed Texas Rangers.
They had only minor duties in the Republic after independence although the threats from a Mexican reinvasion and Indian attacks remained. Sam Houston, as President of the Republic, liked Indians and wanted to make peace with them, especially the Cherokees with whom he had lived. So Houston kept their numbers small with minimal assignments.
That all changed when Mirabeau B. Lamar became president in December 1838. Lamar started an aggressive posture with regard to Indians on the frontier. The legislature authorized eight companies of mounted volunteers to serves as rangers. This amounted to 56 men.
Then a month later five more companies were added. Over the next three years the rangers waged an aggressive war against the Indians, especially the Comanche and Cherokee. The rangers succeeded in weakening most of the tribes in Texas and driving the Comanche back into Oklahoma.
Sam Houston, on being reelected president in December 1841, realized that the rangers were more cost effective than a standing army. John Coffee “Jack” Hays came to Texas in 1837 and swiftly rose through the ranks of the rangers to Captain. He led a force of 150 rangers and was a charismatic figure with both Rangers and Indians alike. His Indian name was “brave too much.”
The rangers were early adopters of the Colt five-shot 38-caliber revolver, replacing the single shot rifle. Hays assimilated the revolver into his bravado and tactics.
Early on, Hays and a squad of rangers were confronted by a larger group of Comanche. Hays ordered “charge” and the rangers routed the Indians with their new revolvers. The five-shot revolver was a game changer and was later upgraded to a six-shot model.
The Texas Rangers distinguished themselves in the Mexican Invasion of Texas of 1842 and in the U.S. war with Mexico in 1846. In Mexico under General Zachary Taylor they became his “eyes and ears” scouting the route for the American Army to Monterey. For the Mexicans, the rangers became “los Diablos Tejanos”.
Another famous captain was John S. “Rip” Ford appointed in January 1858. Ford and a company of rangers moved north of the Red River to “chastise” a large band of Comanche riding into Texas. They succeeded in killing the famous Comanche Chief Iron Jacket and driving the Comanche camps north.
The Civil War in 1861 found the individual rangers splitting up to join the armies of the north or south. Their reputation and traditions were established in their first 30 years and survived the Civil War.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier,” was published in May 2013. Email at cherndon8695@sbcglobal.net.