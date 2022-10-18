The road to healing

Chris and Denise Arthey hadn’t a care in the world as they traveled toward Corpus Christi on Chris’ Harley Davidson Road King on State Highway 35 in Refugio County.
“We were living the dream,” Chris said.
At approximately 2:34 p.m. on that sunny Friday afternoon on May 16, 2008, everything tragically changed for the couple from the United Kingdom.
A drunk driver of an SUV, traveling in the opposite direction at a speed of 80 mph, swerved into the Arthey’s lane, striking them nearly head on.
Chris and Denise were thrown like “rag dolls” from the motorcycle, according to an eyewitness of the accident. Miraculously, both were discovered alive by Refugio County first-responders arriving at the scene of the accident, 6.2 miles outside of Tivoli.
The Artheys were transported in separate emergency helicopters to a Corpus Christi hospital.
Chris’ left leg and foot were crushed. He also sustained a broken left arm and hand, ruptured spleen, broken ribs, punctured lung and severe concussion.
Denise’s left leg required immediate amputation at Christus Spohn Hospital. She also sustained a broken left arm and a concussion.
Chris required being placed in a medically induced coma and remained in intensive care for three weeks, eventually having his left leg amputated. Denise was released from the ICU after 10 days.
Over 14 years later, the Artheys returned to Refugio County to reunite with the first responders who saved their lives. On Oct. 5, the couple told the story of how they leaned on their Christian faith to overcome that horrific day on State Highway 35.
The Artheys were traveling to Corpus Christi from The Woodlands, where Chris was working as an engineer for Exxon.
“I had planned the route to stay off freeways,” Chris said.
Amy Willey was one of the first emergency medical technicians at the scene. Randy Endsley was in the HALO-Flight medical helicopter that transported Chris to Christus Spohn.
Willey said Denise was conscious, calm and communicating when EMTs arrived at the scene.
“Her vital signs were good even though she had no left leg to speak of,” Willey said.
“I moved on from Denise to Chris and he kept asking how his wife was. I told him she was alive. I thought he was fine, because he was talking. But blood pressure began slowly dropping and his pulse was rising. I was really more concerned with whether Chris was going to survive even though he was talking more.”
Endsley, who has been with HALO-Flight since 1999, arrived at the scene after a PHI helicopter left with Denise.
“Chris was already in the back of the ambulance when we got there,” Endsley said. “They had his leg wrapped up, but you could see what was going on under the bandages. I remember thinking he was going to lose his leg.”
The driver of the SUV also sustained significant injuries. Occupants of a third vehicle involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.
Denise was the first to awaken in the hospital after her surgeries.
“I remember looking down at the bed and I could tell I had lost my leg. It was just a flat bed where my left leg should have been,” Denise said. “I had a broken arm and injuries to my hands. I figured we had been in a motorbike accident.”
Chris had sustained much more serious internal injuries.
“They were worried about a bleed on my brain, so they just wanted to keep me still to try to save my leg,” Chris said. “But the leg was killing the rest of me.”
Ten days after the accident, Chris’ left leg was amputated.
“After that, I made a dramatic recovery,” Chris said.
After extensive rehabilitation, the Artheys contemplated six months after the crash what to do with their lives.
“We came to the conclusion that we really wanted to get back to what we were doing,” Chris said. “Denise was a teacher and she wanted to get back into the classroom. I was an engineer and loved project management.”
Chris returned to work in February 2009. That same month, the Artheys returned to England to thank family and friends who had prayed for them during their recovery.
The Artheys said they harbored no anger toward the man who changed their lives and met him face-to-face during the man’s sentencing in June 2009 at the Refugio County Courthouse.
“He came over to us in the courtroom with tears in his eyes and asked us to forgive him,” Denise said. “We said we forgave him in the hospital. We couldn’t hang on to anger and bitterness. We had enough to cope with.”
The Artheys also visited the Harris County man while he was serving his sentence.
“His sentence was 10 years probation, but the judge had the discretion to give him some jail time as well,” Chris said. “He was in the Refugio County Jail for four months.”
During his probation, the man reached out to the Artheys.
“He said he would really like to see us again,” Chris said. “He got permission to travel up to The Woodlands and we had lunch together. He has clearly moved on. He is now married. I’m sure we’ll see each other again.”
Before the accident, Chris was an avid runner and participant in endurance sports. He resumed running marathons and took up mountain climbing. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and, in 2019, made the trek to the Mount Everest base camp.
Chris, 67, has competed in the Boston, New York and London marathons and took part in the Texas City Triathlon on Oct. 1. He is currently training for the Waco Ironman 70.3 on Oct. 16.
“If I can pull that off, that would really be a miracle because 67-year-old people with one leg tend not to do that sort of stuff,” Chris said.
The Artheys have written a book about that day and their remarkable recovery titled “Highway 35: Meeting Disaster Head On with Hope.” The book is available at Amazon.com.
“We found that life is a series of choices,” Chris said. “If you put together enough good choices in a row, that makes a good day. If you have enough good days in a row, that makes a good week. Then 14 years later, things aren’t half bad.”
