You will forgive me if I don’t have all the names of the smartest people on the planet, but I do have a lot of stuff from the smartest people on the planet. So, if I don’t mention your name in this report, that is OK because I know that you know who you are.
My writings encouraging people to bring me stuff and lament the people that did not care enough to bring me stuff has paid dividends. The smart people that heeded my advice are even smarter than they were when this started and the people who didn’t, safe to say they should not be driving.
Basically, the people that brought me stuff are almost as smart as I am. And the people who don’t bring me stuff, probably like dogs too much and are likely not too smart.
As an example, early one morning, Nora & George Kullick, avid readers of the Goliad Advance-Guard, stopped in my office and delivered a bunch of treats along with a monogrammed treat bowl. So, I ask, “Just how smart are they?”
Betty Bentz of Beeville brought me an amazing “Hook-Em Horns” UT quilt that has come in real handy. She is one smart cookie.
Let me expand on their immense intelligence. They are smart enough to have KATS & MORE KATS. Therefore, as they breathlessly read my writings in their favorite newspaper, they were smart enough to know that when a Kat makes a “give me something” suggestion, (as I have done countless times) the Kat ain’t kidding. Especially this Kat.
Several of you nice and smart readers of these words of Kat wisdom have taken the time and financial resources to buy Kat stuff and deliver it to me. You are smart, really smart.
The partial list of stuff is long, including, several Kat Nip filled mice, little plastic balls with bells inside (Nina has perfected the throwing of these making chasing them irresistible), a stuffed dragon fly, a thingy that is stuck on Matt’s window that has a bouncy line attached, and a whole bunch of Kat treats.
The givers of these very expensive gifts are worthy of my attention and gratitude if they don’t smell like dogs when they come visit. If they smell like other Kats, I will be tolerant given that I am the bestest Kat in the world.
I know by now that many of you who are not as smart as the givers of Kat gifts are wondering how the heck can I get included in this prestigious group of generous people and the answer is very simple. Bring this CEO Kat stuff. If your Kat stuff is worthy to be accepted, I will happily put you on the list.
The invitation stands, if you are ever in the area please stop in so we can visit and then you can sign my guest book and even take a selfie! If I am nappin’, you’ll have to wait, but it will be worth it. And, oh by the way, bring Kat stuff if you want a nicer reception.