The state of the city

GOLIAD – I HAVE had the honor of being your mayor for the past four years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the elected officials of the City of Goliad for all of their support and ongoing input.
This year has flown by with celebrations and challenges, and with that said, I’d like to share with you the year of 2019 in review:
First, the City of Goliad’s elected officials, with the help of staff, have received $752,108 in grant monies. $477,108 from the General Land Office to help alleviate our drainage problems and $275,000 to aid in water and sewer projects.
Second, the elected officials determined it was time for Goliad’s streets to be addressed. With a five-year plan proposed, the council has pledged $713,370 to begin the projects. Fannin Street is being renovated, as is Washington Street by the Dairy Queen – next year’s priorities will be revisited, but progress will prevail and prior to budget time, another street will be chosen for a makeover.
Third, plans for a new well have been approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and requested proposals should be advertised shortly. Maintaining water quality and quantity is an ongoing feat and I am proud to say the project that has been spoken of and mulled over now is off the drawing board and soon to be a reality.
The City’s Main Street program was recognized nationally as reported by the State of Texas. Championed by Keli Miller, the city has hosted eight community events. Fun for the residents and profitable for the merchants. To sweeten this report, the city received an additional grant and our downtown now shines brightly with 20 new LED light fixtures, all the better to encourage visitors and locals to walk the streets at night.
As Emergency Management Director with the support of the city council, the city has implemented a 2-1-1 call center – the “Notify Me” automated alerts enable residents to be e-mailed, texted or called in case of severe weather, road closures, missing persons or evacuations. As communications were not satisfactory, but well intentioned, during “Harvey,” I am pleased to announce a better plan. This enhanced aid is not automatic, as residents must sign up for the service, but the benefit will make safety and information easier to access and is free to all residents.
Talking trash has been an objective throughout this year, to enable the city to keep recycling a new purveyor had to be found. Bids were advertised and let while being mindful of costs. Recycling has continued, bulk pickup is now available once a quarter and brush pickup is ongoing. This is another service offered to the residents but requiring the participants to sign up.
All in all, the city has made strides going forward. There are new businesses on the horizon, established businesses being recognized, roads under repair and families and singles being given the opportunity to mingle. “Goliad the home of Texas ranching” is a welcoming sight to all.