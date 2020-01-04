GOLIAD – TWO THINGS prompted me to run for Goliad County judge. The first was that our local tax base needs to grow. The other was that we have to operate the county with a balanced budget. Our first budget, which took effect on Oct. 1, 2019, is balanced; the budget it replaced required a $1.75 million transfer from our cash reserves. Additionally, we were able to lower taxes, while giving county employees a much-needed three-percent raise. During the first year, we also have attracted industrial projects, worth approximately $500 million to Goliad County.
It is vitally important that we move forward with these two goals in mind. Our cash reserves are currently about $3.8 million and would be completely depleted in less than three years, should we continue with a deficit-spending practice. Needless to say, however, we can only cut spending so far. This emphasizes the importance of growing our tax base.
On Nov. 23, 2019, the Goliad County Commissioners Court finalized an abatement agreement with the solar provider, Caprock, for a project on the western side of the county. The next step is for Goliad Independent School District to consummate its agreement with Caprock. Failure to do so will cause the project to go away, and that will cost Goliad County more than $7 million in tax revenues over the next 30 years. More importantly, there are a number of additional solar projects in line, as companies wait for the results of negotiations for this first project. The value of these projects is over $500 million.
Goliad is in a unique position in regard to these projects: the existing power plant has eight major transmission lines connected to it. All of the lines have a significant capacity available. Line-capacity availability is a key component for each of these solar facilities. Although the sun shines all over Texas, very few counties have the concentrated line capacity that Goliad has. Once these first projects are finalized, there will be more.
I chose to concentrate my economic development efforts on renewable energy. One of the reasons for this is that residents of Goliad County enjoy the laid-back lifestyle we have here. Things are calm here; we have two stoplights in the whole county. Many people whom I have spoken with want lower taxes, more services, and better roads, with no increase in population. Solar farms seem to fit that bill, because, once they are established, they will require minimal staffing to generate the boost to our tax base.
So, now we are at “fish or cut bait” time. We have the chance to expand our tax base without changing the culture of Goliad. We cannot afford to shut the door in the faces of the companies offering these projects. Although there is no way to know how long the existing power plant will be up and running as a coal-based operation, the possibility of it closing is always there. More than 40 percent of the county‘s tax base currently comes from the Coleto Creek plant, which is a risky position for county.
So, what are the benefits to bringing these projects to Goliad. Establishing a long-term schedule of payments to the county allows us to do several positive things. First, we can schedule upgrades to our roads and buildings, knowing that we will have the funds available, while avoiding the need for long-term bonds. “Pay as you go” is the best strategy.
Secondly, we can build up our cash reserves, allowing us to save for major capital expenditures. One example of this expense would be a new jail facility. Our jail was built in the 1990s, and we are struggling to keep it in compliance with established, required standards. The cost of a new jail could easily top $10 million. Goliad County may not want to build a new jail, but the state commission feels differently, and that view, unfortunately, overrules local opinion.
The jail is only one example of major expenses that may arise in the county’s near future. Fortunately, there is still some time left for planning ahead for those expenditures. Emergencies provide little to no warning; fires and catastrophic storms are examples of potential and unexpected major costs to the county. With our reserves dwindling to risky levels, the time for action is now.
Because of low levels in our cash reserves; new income sources are sorely needed. As noted earlier, Goliad County stands to received more than $7 million over a 30-year period on the first solar facility alone.
Let’s also take a look at the benefits for GISD. The figures provided to this office indicate that GISD will receive even more income than the county. Again, as stated before, there are several other projects waiting in the wings to see how this first one goes. As with the county, this allows the school board to plan ahead for capital expenditures, as well as for unexpected emergencies that may arise.
As always, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Goliad County, and I invite questions that you may have about these revenue issues.