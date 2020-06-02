Three precincts to split $240K

GOLIAD – Three of the county’s four commissioner precincts will split funds from a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant.
According to Goliad County Attorney Rob Baiamonte, the grant, which funds road repairs, totals $240,000
The commissioners at their May 11 meeting announced the roads in their precincts that have the greatest need for funding. Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards named McGuill Road while Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales said Rockhill Road.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Mickey White, who was participating in the meeting via Zoom, named Old Goliad Road. County Judge Mike Bennett mentioned that he had not seen White’s paperwork associated with his request.
“I’ll get it in,” White said.
Bennett responded that the paperwork already was due.
Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns named Fannin Road as his first priority and Franke Road as his second.
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the list of roads. Bennett said that when funds are awarded, Precinct 3 would not receive any of the money due to White not submitting his paperwork in time.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved three items related to two 2017 General Land Office Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program buyout contracts – one pertaining to civil rights policies and two for authorized signatories for contractual and financial documents.
With regard to the authorized signatories, the commissioners voted that because of his prior grant experience, Morales should be added to the list of signatories along with Bennett and County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs.