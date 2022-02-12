The Goliad Tigerettes trailed only 26-25 at halftime, but struggled offensively in the second half in a 59-33 District 29-3A basketball loss to the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers on Jan. 25.
Abby Yanta led Goliad with 13 points. Riley Bohl and Hayden Luco each had six points.
The Tigerettes’ Averi Amaro made one 3-pointer and finished with five points. Kaysa Wunsch had two points and Gabriela Sertuche made one free throw for Goliad.
Goliad’s record fell to 5-25 overall and 2-8 in district play.
Goliad won the JV game 29-26.
Mathis 54, Goliad 38
The Mathis Lady Pirates improved their record to 7-2 in District 29-3A play with a 54-38 victory over the Goliad Tigerettes on Jan. 21 at the Goliad Events Center.
Abby Yanta topped Goliad with 14 points and had one 3-pointer. Averi Amaro also had a 3-pointer and finished with seven points. Hayden Luco scored six points, Kaysa Wunsch and Melanie Bond each had four points, and Gabriela Sertuche finished with three.
Goliad took a 35-31 overtime win in the JV game.