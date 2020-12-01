Goliad claimed its spot in the 3A state championship match thanks to a four-set victory over East Bernard on Nov. 17.
The Tigerettes rebounded from a rocky start in the first set to win three straight sets over the Brahmarettes in Yoakum.
East Bernard blew past Goliad in the match’s opening set, handing Goliad its worst loss of the season to that point, 25-12.
The Tigerettes didn’t let East Bernard savor that joy for long, though.
They won the second set 25-23 to even the match, then went up 2-1 on the strength of a third-set win. The final of that set was 25-21, but only after EB ran off several late points while Goliad was stuck on set point.
Goliad clinched its third trip to the state finals in five years by winning the fourth set 25-23 over the Brahmarettes.
Karleigh Hill, Abby Yanta and Kyla Hill all reached double figures in kills in the win. Karleigh Hill had 21 kills, Yanta had 11 and Kyla Hill added 10.
Mollee Henicke recorded six kills to go with 43 assists, eight digs and a block.
Karleigh Hill added seven blocks and recorded 16 digs on the night. She also had one assist.
Kyla Hill added four blocks.
Julia Morris registered 34 digs to lead Goliad. Addison Zamzow had 12 digs and Karli Buenger added 11 digs.
Brook Jackson had three kills, three digs and one block.
Kaysa Wunsch had three blocks and three digs, and Yanta added two blocks.
Zamzow, Morris, Buenger and Maddy Reitz each had one ace.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•