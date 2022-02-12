The Goliad Tigers hung close with the Aransas Pass Panthers for one half before falling 68-57 in a District 29-3A basketball contest on Jan. 25 in Aransas Pass.
Three Tigers (17-11) scored in double figures. Devonte Perry led the way with 18 points.
Colby Rosenquest, who made three shots from behind the 3-point arc, finished with 14 points as did teammate Joseph Council.
Layden Lara had seven points and Dasen Tinney-Anderson had four to round out Goliad’s scoring.
Goliad 56, Mathis 50
Devonte Perry scored 27 points to lead the Goliad Tigers to a 56-50 District 29-3A win over the Mathis Pirates on Jan. 21 at the Goliad Event Center.
Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest made four shots from beyond the 2-point arc and finished with 14 points.
Both teams played closely through three quarters as the Tigers held a slim 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Joseph Council had eight points and J.P. Reyes added three for Goliad, which improved its season record to
17-10.