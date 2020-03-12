Time for Round 2

GOLIAD – Current sheriff Kirby Brumby will face retired EMS director John Creech in a runoff race for the Republican nomination as commissioner of Precinct 3.
Voters on Tuesday, March 3, cast 221 ballots for Brumby over Creech’s 196. Because neither received more than 50 percent of the total, a runoff is required.
Incumbent to the commissioner position, Mickey White received 66 votes while Glenn Pitts received 48.
The runoff means Brumby will be back knocking on doors.
“I knocked on every door in Precinct 3,” Brumby said. “I guess I am going to have to go back.”
He adds that he will be able to cross some of the names off his list.
“People who voted in the Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican Primary runoff,” Brumby said.
His time to campaign is short with the runoff expected at the end of May and early voting beginning two weeks prior.
Attempts to reach Creech were not successful.
This will be Brumby’s last year as sheriff with Roy Boyd as the lone candidate for the position.
“I worked for 30 years teaching school,” Brumby said. “I did not have time when I was younger, working to give back to the community.”
He had planned to retire as sheriff before his last term but waited until now as he wanted Boyd to run in his place.
“I am a terms limit kind of guy,” Brumby said. “I only wanted to do two years as sheriff. It ended up being three.”
Also on the ballot:
Commission Precinct 1
Kenneth Edwards – 204
Tony Garcia – 99.
Constable Precinct 1
Joseph San Miguel – 237
John Pape – 241
Constable Precinct 2
Virginia Post – 434
Daniel Canfield – 424
U.S. Senator (Top 3)
John Cornyn – 939
Dwayne Stovall – 209
Mark Yancey – 111
President (Top 3)
Donald Trump – 1,357
Rocky De La Fuente Guerra – 14
Joe Walsh – 9
