Top notch water rating earned

GOLIAD – Having high quality drinking water is a blessing for any community, and the city of Goliad has earned a superior rating from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in that category.
While maintaining high standards when it comes to drinking water is nothing new for the city, it is not something that city workers take for granted, said Earl Henning, director of public works for Goliad.
“It’s always been that way for a very long time that we’ve had a superior water system,” Henning said. “We’ve got a good crew who do a great job to maintain our water system, and we want to make sure that we continue to do what we can to keep that superior rating.”
Some neighboring cities have struggled with water issues over the years, but Henning said keeping a quality water system is a high priority for the city, and it’s one in which they have been successful.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have great groundwater here, but we also do what we can to make sure that the water quality is superior when it reaches the people in the community,” Henning said.
The Goliad City Council approved raising water fees this summer, and proceeds help with upkeep of city water lines.
When the city previously raised water rates, a report from Freese and Nichols, a professional planning, engineering and consulting firm with offices in Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, recommended the price increases to help the city maintain and repair water infrastructure.
As businesses and area residents, including some outside the Goliad city limits, continue to rely on the city for water, the number of people required to meet those needs has also increased.
“We have more operators now (for the water system) than we have ever had,” Henning said.
The city is dedicated to meeting the demand and ensuring the superior rating, Henning said.
“It’s important for us to do what needs to be done to maintain that high quality,” he said. “We are proud of that and thankful for it, and it’s something we will continue working to achieve.”
In order to earn a superior ranking, the city water system has to be evaluated at least once per year by the TCEQ.
A minimum of two licensed operators are required to ensure proper oversight of the water system.
Also, as part of the Safe Drinking Water Act, all criteria set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must be met or exceeded related to potential contaminants or chemical used during the disinfection process.
Superior systems are also required to have at least two wells, two raw water pumps or a combination of those to help with average daily consumption.
