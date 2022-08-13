Top riders to compete in Goliad PBR event

Some of the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the Goliad Area Go Texan Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The 10th annual event begins at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the event, sponsored by the Boss Crane & Rigging and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, are available for $20 ($10 for under 12). Tickets include admission to the party after the event.
Among the entrants for the event are Lane Nobles, who is No. 45 in the world rankings, and Cody Casper, who is ranked 86th.
Goliad native Gene Ratliff will also be competing in the event.
For more information, call 361-645-8204 or visit the Goliad County Extension Office at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
