Trustees taking look at new gym

GOLIAD – With a roof that school trustees don’t even trust to walk on to inspect and plumbing in need of significant repair, the gym at the elementary school could be replaced soon.
“I really don’t want to walk on it again,” said David Hill, with the Goliad school district. “It has some places that are very soft.”
Initially, the idea was to repair the roof, or even replace it, which could be costly depending on the amount of water damage beneath the surface.
Hill reminded trustees during their meeting March 9, that this gym was built in the 1950s.
“It is one of the oldest buildings we have,” he said. “The plumbing is in pretty bad shape.
“The old restrooms — you cannot use those for anything.
“The floor has to be replaced because you cannot sand it anymore. We are down to the nails.
“That building has run its course.”
Of note is the recently renovated cafeteria which is a separate building from the gym and not under consideration for replacement.
“It would take an architect to look at it, but I don’t think it is connected at all.”
Trustee Destry Gruetzmacher reminded, “Yeah, we may just be putting a band-aid on the underlying problems.”
“We are going to have someone come and look at this thing and give us a ballpark of what it is going to cost,” Hill said. “Maybe we could build something more permanent?”
A new gym could go where now a playground is but where once a football field stood – which would be safer for the students.
“Once we take it down, we can see what condition the slab is in,” Hill said. “We could have another outdoor area and, if you wanted, put a covered area up for the kids to play there.”
The final decision will come later as tests, including for the presence of asbestos, are done of the roof and the underlying structure.
What will come first is going to be a resurfacing of the high school track and roof on the old fourth-grade wing.
The track, at 10 years old from its last bit of work, has worn significantly with heavy use.
“What they do is they come out, and they strip the top surface, and they resurface the whole thing,” Hill said.
Any cracks will be cut out and repaired along with any concrete problems.
“I guess it’s kind of self-explanatory with how the track looks,” Hill said showing pictures of the surface. “It’s pretty dangerous when it’s wet.
“We have a lot of kids go out there and do hurdles, and that is something we don’t do now because it’s a little bit too slick.”
Trustees are expected to approve a final price this week which likely will not be over $205,000, lowest bid already received, according to discussion by trustees that evening.
The elementary roof is expected to run about $50,000 based on prior bids.
“The plumbing in that wing has been redone,” Hill said. “The way it is being used right now, I think it would last quite a while.”
The wing is only used for speciality classes, such as a behavioral unit and special education classes.
Work on the track is expected to be completed before football season. There is no date set for the elementary roof.
