GOLIAD – At a budget workshop Thursday, County Judge Mike Bennett came close to keeping a campaign promise.
Holding a multi-paged spreadsheet, he told commissioners and a standing-room-only audience, “This is a balanced budget. It includes a three-percent salary increase for county employees – except elected officials – and it doesn’t include a tax increase. This budget,” he said, “has no fluff.”
The proposed budget, he stressed, is balanced – meaning it did not depend on transferring funds from the sale of the airport to the U.S. Navy.
“Since the 2014 budget,” he said, “we have drawn $787,345 from the piggy bank to cover shortfalls.”
The spreadsheet was his third budget produced by Bennett and the County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs; it would not be the last.
Since the budget process began last April, he explains, “I have talked to every department head at least once, a lot of them twice. I’ve tried to give people everything they wanted; that’s impossible to do.” Bennett said he had no objection to commissioners moving funds within their budget, but rejected any idea of adding additional funds to a budget without any way to pay for it.
Before opening discussion, he said, “These things have a tendency to get a little heated. There’s nothing personal; it’s strictly business.”
Throughout the 90-minute workshop, with each bid to increase the budget, he would repeat the same phrase, almost as a mantra: “How are you going to pay for it?”
Tapping the reserves, however, was off limits.
“In 2014-15, we had a $106,000 shortfall; in 2015-16 we had a $154,000 shortfall; in 2016-17 we had a $233,000 shortfall; and in 2017-18 we had a $292,000 shortfall. The shortfall has increased every year by around $50,000.”
Overall, he told the court, his budget increases funds for commissioners by $536,000, or 16.7 percent.
Bennett told the court that the road and bridge tax was a point of contention while formulating the budget.
The Goliad rate is 15 cents per $100 valuation, which is more than double the rates levied in surrounding counties.
“Of Bee County, Victoria County, Refugio County,” Bennett said, “the highest rate is six cents. Ours is way out of proportion and it’s got us in handcuffs.”
Under state law, monies obtained from the road and bridge tax must specifically be targeted for road and bridge maintenance. They can’t be transferred to the county’s general fund.
Since he started working with next year’s budget, Bennett often has suggested lowering the road and bridge tax by six cents and raising the ad valorem tax by the same amount – which would give him more latitude in budget funding
Bennett repeatedly suggested the commissioners vote on doing just that.
The court devoted a considerable amount of time discussing a dispute between the county and the school district about funding GISD’s school resource officer. (See separate story).
Bennett warned the court that his proposed budget eliminated most contingency funds. “Most of them are being used as slush funds,” he said.
Each commissioner agreed to jointly fund a new investigator for County Attorney Rob Baiamonte. Bennett, however, pointed out that the county, since 1837 had not needed such a special investigator. “Track records,” he said, “mean something.”
Precinct 4 County Commissioner David Bruns said the funds for the investigator would come out of his budget.
When Bruns recounted his appearing before the city council to match what the county had paid for repairs to Memorial Auditorium – jointly owned by the county and the city – Bennett interrupted.
“I think it’s fair to say the city is not picking up its end of the stick on the auditorium,” he said.
Bruns said the city was more than willing to do their part, “but they operate under different rules. They have an ordinance that sets a $5,000 spending max without going out for bids; the county’s max is $50,000,” Bruns explained.
“But I’ve told you this before,” Bennett replied. “The lower entity yields to the larger entity. The state yields to the federal government, the county yields to the state; the city yields to the county. We are following state law with the $50,000 threshold. The city needs to find a way to help us out there at the auditorium.”
Bennett gave full credit to the city’s repairing a plugged sewer line at the auditorium.
After hearing from the commissioners, Bennett opened discussion to the audience.
Justice of the Peace Susan Moore asked for a 2-percent wage increase for elected officials.
Moore: “I know you are going to tell me that I knew what the salary was when I was elected,” she said, “but I haven’t gotten a raise in seven years while the cost of living keeps going up each year.”
Bennett: “Susan, no one in this room disagrees with a word you said. Do you have any suggestions how to pay for that?”
Moore: “I wish I had an answer.”
Bennett then turned to Friedrichs. “What would be the cost of a three-percent raise?”
“Right off hand, I don’t know,” he replied.
Bennett suggested the increase could be taken out of each commissioner’s budget. “It’s just matter of deciding which bucket to take it out of,” he said. “The combined budget for the four commissioners is $2.4 million,” suggesting that if one commissioner had a surplus, he could share it with the others.
Commissioners agreed to the salary increase.
Bennett said he would try to include the increase in his fourth rendition of the budget. “We’ll do the math on it.”
The lights continue to burn late in the offices of both the judge and the auditor.
