Two Goliad ISD educators attain highest certification

Goliad Elementary School teachers Rebecca Garcia and Julie Franke can consider themselves among a select group of educators in the state of Texas.
In November, Garcia and Franke officially became the first two educators in Goliad ISD to achieve certification with the National Board for Professional Teaching
Standards (NBPTS) and part of the .03% of educators in the state to achieve the highest certification a teacher can obtain.
What made Garcia’s and Franke’s accomplishment even more impressive was the fact they each needed just one year to complete the certification. The majority of teachers use most or all of the five years allowed to complete the program.
“It’s time consuming for sure,” said Garcia, who teaches reading, writing and social studies at GES. “Without the support of Goliad ISD, I don’t think it would have been possible, especially to complete it in one year. They were very supportive of our journey and that was greatly appreciated and very helpful.”
“I look back and I don’t even know how I did all of it,” said Franke, who has been an educator for 14 years. ”But we had the support of the district. We couldn’t have done it without that support.”
The NBPTS was established in 1987 to offer professional development for teachers to strengthen their standards and advance student achievement. To gain certification, teachers must meet high standards through study, expert evaluation, self-assessment and peer review.
“Goliad ISD is fortunate to have Mrs. Franke and Mrs. Garcia on staff,” Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said. “They are wholly committed to their students’ learning and their own professional growth. National board certification is a highly transformative process in professional development. It is long, it is intense and it is time consuming. And it is voluntary. They didn’t have to do it, they wanted to do it. At the end of the day, their certification provides a direct benefit to students in our classrooms. We are proud of both of them.”
Garcia, who has a master’s degree in geology and has been teaching since 2004, didn’t consider pursuing national board certification until it was encouraged by Goliad ISD.
“I had seen it on applications where they ask you if you’re national board certified, but I didn’t know anything about it until the district brought it up,” Garcia said. “I started learning more about it and decided to try it.”
Garcia and Franke, who both gained their certifications in early childhood literacy, began the program in May of 2021. Franke said she wanted to challenge herself to raise her standards as an educator.
“I was at a point in my career where I really wanted to push myself a little bit more and the national board is about reflecting on you as a teacher, and not so much as a student,” Franke said. “So it was a lot of reflecting on the practices that I do. It was a good way to learn how I can be better for the students. It was a push that I needed in my career.”
There are four components to the certification: content knowledge, differentiation in instruction, teaching practice and learning environment, and effective and reflective practice.
By June of last year, both Garcia and Franke had finished the program after handing in 30-page papers demonstrating evidence of their abilities to positively impact their students’ learning.
“The final component was putting everything together with community-parental support, your school, your classroom, your students and knowing your students, and tying it all together to tell how it all works together,” Franke said. “That was the most difficult component.”
Also nerve-racking for Garcia and Franke was the five-month wait to find out if they had passed.
“The results weren’t released until midnight on Dec. 10 because they have to read everyone’s papers,” Franke said. “At 12:05 a.m. I looked at the scores online and saw that I passed. It was extremely gratifying.”
“Teaching changes every year,” Garcia said. “There are new things to learn and different ways to do things, so I wanted to try to see if I could expand my knowledge as far as education is concerned to best help these students in the world that we live in now, which is very different than it used to be.”
