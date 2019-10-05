GOLIAD – Two men charged with murder by Goliad authorities have had their bonds set at $250,000 each.
Devon Keith Debord, a 22-year-old Lavaca County resident, and Christopher Allen Debord, a 24-year-old resident of Victoria County were formally magistrated by Judge Susan Moore earlier Saturday. Judge Moore set the $250,000 bond.
The suspects remain in the Goliad County Jail.
The two men reportedly are cousins.
They are charged with the shooting death of Margaret Ellen Tucker, a 62-year-old resident of the Schroeder area of Goliad County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies found Tucker dead in her home last Sunday when she failed to respond to her mother’s attempts to rouse her, the release said. A subsequent autopsy revealed she had been shot with a small-caliber weapon.
Throughout the week, a team of Goliad County Sheriff’s deputies, led by Sgt. Donna Starry, conducted an investigation into the woman’s death, the release said. Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington and investigators from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The investigation revealed that the suspects began their criminal activities in Victoria County by stealing a car and a firearm, the release said. Those items were recovered by Goliad County deputies, and both have been linked to the death of Ms. Tucker, the release said.