GOLIAD – Two area men were arrested today, accused in the shooting death of a 62-year-old woman.
Two cousins, Devon Keith Debord, 22, of Lavaca County, and Christopher Allen Debord, 24, of Victoria County, are in the Goliad County Jail this morning on charges of capital murder, according to a Goliad Sheriff’s Office news release.
Their arrest comes as the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the death of Margaret Ellen Tucker.
Tucker was found dead in her Schroeder home last Sunday, the news release said. An autopsy would later reveal she died of a small-caliber gunshot wound.
“The investigation revealed that the suspects began their criminal activities in Victoria County by stealing a car and a firearm. Those items were recovered by Goliad County Deputies, and both have been linked to the death of Ms. Tucker,” the release said.
