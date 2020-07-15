TxDOT set to spend $26.4M on S.H. 239

GOLIAD – The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that over the course of the next 10 years, it will spend $26,365,514 on various improvements to State Highway 239. The roadway spans the county from the Karnes County line to the Refugio County line.
Work has been underway on the portion between U.S. Highway 59 south of Goliad to the Karnes County line – a distance of 17.97 miles – since earlier in the year. On that stretch, according to TxDOT’s online project tracker, workers texturized the shoulders and centerline. TxDOT spokesman Ricky Dailey said, “This is completed and involved the addition of rumble strips, either milled in along the edge line of the road or as a texturized center stripe.”
That project had an estimated cost of $115,988, according to the project tracker.
A much larger project, with an estimated cost of $11,249,526, is ongoing and estimated to be completed in November. This involves the stretch of S.H. 239 between Baker Road and its north intersection with Farm-to-Market Road 2403 – a distance of 5.19 miles.
“The project is rehabilitation of the roadway by widening it and adding shoulders,” Dailey said. “The current roadway has two, 12-feet-wide travel lanes and very narrow shoulders. The wider rehabilitated road will have two 12-feet-wide travel lanes and two 10-feet-wide shoulders.”
A third project, the rehabilitation of the existing roadway from U.S. Highway 183 to the Refugio County line, remains in the planning stages.
“Rehabilitation, in general terms, means improving the condition of or reconstructing a roadway,” Dailey said.
That project has an estimated cost of $15 million and work is not expected to begin for five to 10 years. Dailey said the timeline refers to TxDOT’s advanced planning process.
“In order to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, TxDOT has a forward-looking process that identifies future projects, in coordination with local entities and the Federal Highway Administration,” he said.
