U.S. Department of Transportation announces $14 million federal grant for Goliad County bridge

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Transportation announced the award of a $14 million grant to rebuild the U.S. Highway 59 bridge over the San Antonio River in Goliad County during a ceremony Thursday under the existing bridge.
USDOT Under Secretary for Transportation Policy Carlos Monje announced the the grant during the ceremony attended by state and local officials, including Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses and Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett.
The bridge will be widened from 33 feet to 82 feet. The bridge will also be raised above the 100-year flood level.
The project is expected to go to bid my mid-2024. Construction is predicted to take 2 1/2 years.
