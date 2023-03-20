UEC permits contested by Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District

Wilfred Korth, president of the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District, announced during the Feb. 27 meeting of the county commissioners court that the GCGCD is contesting permits obtained by Uranium Energy Corp for the construction of disposal wells in the Ander and Weser areas.
“In reviewing their permit that they have with TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality), we discovered they are looking to put these disposal wells in an area that has 11 fault lines and multiple old oil well sites,” Korth told the court. “Our concern is that these fault lines and well sites could allow contaminants from their injection wells into the aquifers our citizens use for domestic and livestock.”
Korth said UEC has not shown proof that such contamination could not happen.
“Nor are they willing to install monitor wells, which would detect any contaminant movement,” Korth said.
According to Korth, the GCGCD is in mediation with UEC and the TCEQ to resolve the issues.
“But to date, UEC has not shown any desire to change their permit to address those issues we’ve raised,” Korth said. “When we get to the contested case hearing, the county, as an affected party, may join in at that hearing. Any adjacent landowners who may be impacted by the permit can also join in at the contested case hearing.”
The date, time and site of the hearing has not been set.
Korth said UEC has also submitted a permit to the TCEQ for renewal of its mining operations.
“The groundwater district is currently reviewing that permit and, when allowed, we’ll be making additional comments to the TCEQ on that separate permit,” Korth said.
UEC did not return attempts by the Advance- Guard to reach it for comment.
