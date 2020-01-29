VICTORIA – The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its fall 2019 President’s and Deans’ lists.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the fall semester.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
Students from Goliad making the President’s list were Brynna Billo, Kacey Cavazos, Sarah Enos, Bradly Ramirez, Madelyn Reitz, Ellie Anna Albrecht, Megan Albrecht, Christian Boyd, Ashlyn Davis, Janet Dorantes, Abigail Enos, Daniel Perez, Brooke Yanta, Noelle Biddle and Amy Whaley.
Maycee Wright, of Refugio, also made the President’s list.
Courtney Duke, of Goliad, made the Deans’ list.