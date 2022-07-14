Underpass makeover

Work on sprucing up the former underpass at U.S. Alternate Highway 77 and East Fannin Street in Goliad may begin as soon as this fall.
Goliad city council unanimously approved the Green Ribbon schematic presented to them by Texas Department of Transportation officials during the June 8 city council meeting.
Nick Novosad, Karnes City area TxDOT engineer; Kimberly Amy, environmental coordinator for TxDOT’s Corpus Christi district office; and Jennifer Loa, transportation landscape architect for TxDOT took part in a Zoom meeting with the council via Zoom.
City council began contacting TxDOT in February to see if landscaping at the former underpass could be improved.
The underpass has several pillars that are leaning and loose rock that has fallen close to the roadway.
“We are working on that,” Novosad said. “We’re working with historians and different people to make sure we’re keeping the historic part intact. We don’t have anything finalized yet. We are going to keep moving forward on that.”
Loa presented council with a planing pallet that included redbud, Mexican olive, Texas persimmon and Texas mountain laurel understory trees and several flower planting options, including esparanza, Mexican Bird of Paradise, Texas lantana and Spanish dagger.
“The plants are going to be Texas natives,” Loa said. “We wanted to provide y’all with plenty of color, seasonal color during spring, during summer; just different colors for that area. Right now there is wildflower seeding, but we’re going to provide additional overseeding to those areas.
“We’ll have larger shrubs just to add more variation and depth within the planting bed itself. And then our darker-colored green throughout the rest of the beds are going to be our lower plants. Throughout the beds themselves as well as on either side of the beds, we will have our understory trees so that our traveling public as they’re about to approach this area will be aware that there’s something up ahead on the roadway. It’s more of an introduction to the area as they are about to approach it.”
The city will sign a landscape agreement with TxDOT that makes the city responsible for maintenance in the area after two years.
“We can’t wait for this,” Moses said.
