One of the key metrics of the Goliad area economy showed marked improvement between the months of September and October, according to recent data.
A new round of unemployment statistics, released by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent on Nov. 20, has the Goliad County unemployment rate at 7.6 percent in the month of October. This number is calculated by the amount of unemployed individuals in the county (244 in October) divided by the amount of the population that makes up the county’s workforce (3,219 in October).
The rate of 7.6 percent is a drop from September’s figure of 8.7 percent unemployment. Between September and October, the “labor force” population of the county decreased from 3,253 to 3,219, while the amount of unemployed individuals dipped from 282 to 244.
Unemployment is still immensely high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by comparing the October 2020 numbers to October 2019. Last October, Goliad County had 3.2 percent unemployment, with 104 unemployed individuals within a labor force population of 3,273.
Out of the Golden Crescent Workforce Development Area (WDA) counties in the Workforce Solutions report, Goliad County had the highest rate of unemployment at 7.6 percent, followed by Victoria County (7.4 percent) and DeWitt County (5.8 percent). The state of Texas as a whole had an October unemployment rate of 6.7 percent, dropping from 8.2 percent in September.
In metropolitan statistical areas, Victoria (incorporating Victoria and Goliad counties) had an October unemployment rate of 7.4 percent, slightly above the state mark. The MSAs in Texas with the highest rates of unemployment for the month were Odessa (11.4 percent), McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (10.5 percent), and Beaumont-Port Arthur (10 percent). The areas with the lowest unemployment marks were Amarillo (4.4 percent), College Station-Bryan (4.6 percent) and Abilene (4.9 percent).
Total non-farm employment in the Victoria MSA was 39,100 in October, a 0.8 percent increase from September’s amount. The “trade, transportation, and utilities” industry category employed the most area workers, with 10,800 citizens working in the sector. The highest-rising employment industry in October was “leisure and hospitality,” adding roughly 200 jobs over the month period for a total of 4,400 workers.
