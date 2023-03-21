United Way of the Crossroads accepting grant applications

United Way of the Crossroads is now accepting grant applications from organizations providing services in Victoria, DeWitt, Goliad and Lavaca counties and the city of Gonzales. The applications are for the funding cycle beginning July 1 through June 30, 2024.
A grant applicant must be from a certified 501(c)(3) organization that provides documented human social and health services, has been in operation for at least two years and is in good financial standing with a recent annual audit and Form 990. The application must specify how the requested funds would be used to improve the lives of people within one of the three categories of youth success, financial stability and health.
Required documentation includes data on the number of people served, budget and financial records and compliance with all legal requirements.
The grant applications are available online at unitedwaycrossroads.org under the “What We Do” and “Community Investment” tab.
A “Notice of Intent to Apply” is due by March 10. Applications will be received until 5 p.m. March 31 and must be complete with all required attachments in order to be accepted.
A dedicated group of independent community volunteers, known as the Community Investment Allocations Committee, will review all applications and participate in grant hearings for each applicant at the end of April/ beginning of May. Those interested in making a commitment of their time to serve in this process may contact United Way of the Crossroads at 361-208-2236 or email bethany@unitedwaycrossroads.org.
For funding year 2022-23, $490,000 was distributed to 17 local nonprofits.
Information submitted by Bethany Castro, United Way of the Crossroads