DES MOINES, Iowa – Goliad native Ashtin Zamzow finished 11th in the heptathlon at the USA Track and Field Championships over the weekend.
Zamzow tallied 5,875 points in the competition, which included 823 points from her win in the javelin throw portion of the event.
The 22-year-old won the NCAA outdoor national title for the University of Texas last month.
She was attempting to qualify to compete for Team USA at the Thorpe Cup in Germany in September.
Her win in the javelin came thanks to a throw of 157 feet, 8 inches on her second attempt.
She bested Erica Bougard by nearly 7 1/2 feet to win the event.
Bougard, a former Mississippi State standout who represented Team USA at the world championships in 2013, won the overall heptathlon title with 6,663 points.
Bougard won the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump and the 200, and finished second in the long jump, javelin throw and the 800 on her way to the championship. She finished 11th in the shot put.
Bougard and runner-up Kendell Williams, the former Georgia star who won the 2016 NCAA outdoor national heptathlon title, both qualified for the world championships, which will be held in September in Qatar.
Zamzow produced two other top-10 finishes in the event, taking eighth in the 800 and ninth in the shot put.
She was 10th in the 100 hurdles, 11th in the high jump, and 14th in both the 200 and long jump.