The USDA has designated 92 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Among those are Aransas, Karnes, San Patricio, Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties which are designated as eligible primary counties. Eligible contiguous counties are Goliad and Refugio counties.
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The triggering disaster for this designation was the excessive heat that occurred from May 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
The loan application deadline is Sept. 13.
Information submitted by Donna L. Gray, Program Technician/Refugio-Goliad County FSA