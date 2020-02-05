WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated four Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers in Bee, Gillespie, Goliad and Live Oak counties who suffered losses because of recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Atascosa, Blanco, DeWitt, Duval, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, McMullen, Mason, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is Sept. 8.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.