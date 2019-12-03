GOLIAD – The utility department for the city of Goliad has launched a new notification system which will allow it to send residents communications via an automated phone call or text message.
As a way to keep residents informed of all general, residential, and emergency notifications, the city uses its website, city postings and the local newspaper as communication tools.
Launching this system provides another way to get important information to residents.
For this system to work successfully, residents of Goliad should enroll at Goliadtx.net by clicking the “notify me” icon or call city hall at 361-645-3454 for details.