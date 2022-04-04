A familiar face has been appointed interim principal for Goliad High School.
Emilio Vargas II, who served in various positions for Goliad ISD for 17 years, including high school principal and superintendent, has assumed the duties of Missy Gimble, who has taken a leave of absence, according to Goliad ISD Superintendent Stacy Ackley.
“She is out taking are of some family matters,” Ackley said. “She will be out for a little bit, so I got Mr. Vargas to act as an interim during that time.”
Ackley said he didn’t know how long Gimble would be away from her duties.
“I don’t know how long this will take her,” Ackley said.
Ackley said it is possible that Vargas could maintain the interim position until the end of the current school year. He said Gimble’s leave had nothing to do with recent allegations of racial discrimination within the school district.
The decision to bring in Vargas as interim principal was made during Goliad ISD’s spring break.
Vargas resigned as Goliad ISD superintendent in June 2015.
