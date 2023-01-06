VC announces schedule of spring semester CTE courses

Victoria College has released its Spring 2023 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule.
The schedule includes courses in business and technology, industrial trades, language, transportation, and personal enrichment that will be offered in Victoria and Gonzales.
“Our courses are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on skills to prepare students for a variety of workplaces,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “WCE students are not required to take an entrance exam. Financial aid and scholarships are available for many of the courses.”
Following are other courses being offered during Spring 2023:
Business & Technology
• Computer Literacy
• Conflict Resolution
• Customer Service
• Microsoft Excel
• Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day
• Microsoft Excel Level 2 in a Day
• Microsoft Word Basics in a Day
• QuickBooks Desktop Version
Industrial Trades
• NCCER Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills
• Carpentry Level 1
• Construction Site Safety Technician (CSST)
• Electrical Levels 1-4
• Industrial Electrician Certified Plus Performance Verification
• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Levels 1-4
• EPA Technician Certification
• Millwright Level 1/2 Combo
• Millwright Level 5
• Millwright Certified Plus Performance Verification
• Plumbing Level 2
• Power Line Worker Levels 1-2
• Scaffold Builder Level 1
• Scaffolding Certified Plus Performance Verification
• Warehouse Vehicle Operations
• Welding Level 1
• Welding Level 2/3 Combo
Language
• Spanish for Healthcare Providers Part 1-2
Personal Enrichment
• Ceramics
• Emotional Intelligence
• Genealogy for Beginners
• Hobby Welding
• Basic Woodworking
• How to Raise an Adult
• Robert’s Rules of Order
Transportation
• Truck Driving
• Basic Motorcycle Safety
The full schedule can be viewed at VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.
For more information on Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education offerings, call 361-582-2528 or email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.