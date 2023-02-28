Victoria College will offer computer courses beginning in March at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Microsoft Word Basics in a Day will be offered on Saturday, Mar. 25 from 1-5 p.m. in Room 307 of the Conference and Education Center. The cost for the course is $45 and the deadline to register is March 10 at noon.
Microsoft Excel is offered March 28-April 18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center. The cost for the course is $200 and the deadline to register is March 10 at noon.
A QuickBooks Desktop Version course will be offered April 18-May 18 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 305 of the Conference & Education Center. The cost for the QuickBooks course is $300. The deadline to register is April 11 at noon.
Learn Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center. This course is $95 and all course materials are included. Deadline to register is April 10 at noon.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information on the courses and others offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528, email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.