Incarcerated individuals at the Victoria County Jail will be able to gain new skills and earn a GED thanks to a new partnership between Victoria College and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The partnership will give inmates the opportunity to improve basic skills in reading, writing, math, social studies, and science and prepare them to take the GED exam. Participants will also receive information to assist with re-entering the community after incarceration.
“These classes will help inmates develop skills that are essential for re-entry in our community and workforce,” said Tiffany Johnson, VC’s adult education director. “Securing a successful career will help deter any return to the justice system and better serve our county.”