VC to offer new courses leading to fiber optics certifications

Victoria College has entered into a partnership with BDI DataLynk, an internationally recognized fiber optics training firm based in Austin, to offer a new fiber optics course in Victoria.
The first of its kind in South Texas, the course is being offered in response to an emerging need identified by Victoria leaders.
During the pandemic, employees began working from home and students shifted to online instruction, but many households lacked access to fast, reliable internet connections. This led to Congress including legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal of 2021 to ensure all Americans have access to reliable, high-speed internet through a $65 billion investment in broadband infrastructure deployment.
When Victoria leaders identified fiber installers and technicians as a high-demand occupation – not only for the Golden Crescent region, but across the state and nation – they looked to Victoria College to explore the possibility of offering training to meet the need.
Community leaders believe the new course will have a positive impact on the quality of life for Victoria residents.
The one-week fiber optics course is sanctioned by the Fiber-Optics Association (FOA) and recognized by the United States Department of Labor. Students who successfully complete the 40-hour course will earn three FOA certifications, which are included within the course hours and costs:
• certified fiber optics technician
• certified fiber optics specialist in testing & maintenance
• certified fiber optics specialist in splicing
The fiber optics course will be offered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 24-28 and again on Sept.11-15 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the class is $3,100, and all equipment and supplies will be provided. For more information, contact VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.