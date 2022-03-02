The Community Development Program brought to fruition by the Victoria Electric Cooperative with allowance from Texas legislation is now open for grant submissions.
The program helps VEC provide grants for capital projects that support community and economic development as well as capital projects that will be of significant benefit to VEC members and the public.
VEC will announce the grant winners to local governments and non-profit groups such as civic organizations, schools, volunteer fire departments, libraries, emergency medical services, museums and historical associations within the counties served by VEC in June of 2022.
Those counties include Refugio and Goliad.
Grant requests for $2,500 or more require a 50/50 match for the total project cost.
In order to view complete guidelines and rules to be considered as an eligible receiver of the grant, visit https://victoriaelectric.coop/content/community-development-program.
VEC leadership notes that all applicants should consider contacting VEC for information regarding full eligibility requirements as these may have changed from the 2021 selection process.
Information submitted
by Lorin Walker, Victoria
Electric Cooperative